Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 Replay

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at first Democratic National Convention in 8 years

Politics

Former President Jimmy Carter made his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.

Watch Carter’s remarks in the player above.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in prime time on that convention’s second night.

Democrats opened this cycle’s nominating convention on Monday night with a keynote from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton.

