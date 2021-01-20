WATCH: New White House press secretary holds first briefing of Biden presidency

At her first White House briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s desire to have his Cabinet confirmed and in place is “front and center for the president” and he will be “quite involved” in negotiations over the COVID relief package.

In a first vote Wednesday evening, the Senate confirmed Biden’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines. Senators worked into the evening and overcame some Republican opposition to approve his first Cabinet member, in what’s traditionally a show of good faith on Inauguration Day to confirm at least some nominees for a new president’s administration.

Haines’ nomination was temporarily blocked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Okla., as he sought information about the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is holding back the Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas over Biden’s proposed immigration changes.

Congress is being called on to consider Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID recovery package, to distribute vaccines and shore up an economy as more than 400,000 Americans have died from the virus.

Biden is “no stranger to the process of bill making,” Psaki said and will remain heavily involved in negotiations over his proposed COVID relief package.

Psaki said the process for the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord would take 30 days.

Psaki also said that discussions with foreign allies would include Iran and its nuclear capabilities.

Biden “had an incredible sense of calm,” Psaki said about returning to the White House. “He also said he felt like he was coming home.”

Psaki also said Biden will call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, the first call with a foreign leader after Biden took the oath of office.

She said the call will focus on relations between the United States and Canada as well as the status of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, whose permitting Biden revoked in one of his first acts as president.

Psaki said Biden’s first round of calls to foreign leaders will be with allies, adding that the new president plans to repair relationships damaged by former President Donald Trump’s adversarial approach.