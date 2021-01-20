WATCH: Biden signs executive orders on climate, virus

In his first hours as president, Joe Biden struck at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the event in the player above.

With a stack of executive orders on his desk in the Oval, Biden signed three executive orders in the presence of the reporters. The first mandating masks and social distancing on federal property, the second on support for underserved communities, and the third rejoining the Paris climate accord.

He said there’s “no time to start like today” but admitted “we have a long way to go.”

Biden answered one question from reporters about his letter from Trump, saying it was “very generous” but wouldn’t share more details.

These actions will be followed by dozens more in the next 10 days, aides said, as Biden looks to redirect the country without having to go through a Senate that Democrats control by the narrowest margin.