Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

WATCH: Nunes’ full opening statement in Yovanovitch hearing

Politics

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has read aloud a memo circulated by the White House that summarizes the first conversation between President Donald Trump and his newly elected Ukrainian counterpart.

Rep. Devin Nunes delivered his opening statement on the second day of public impeachment hearings on Nov. 15. Watch in the player above.

The first conversation took place in April after the election of Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It consists largely of pleasantries and words of congratulations.

The White House made a record of the conversation public at the start of the House impeachment hearing on Friday.

READ MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, read the document aloud to suggest that there was nothing untoward in the conversation.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee chairman, said Trump should also “release the thousands of other records that he has instructed the State Department not to release.”

