Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, LA, U.S., November 14, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Read the White House notes on Trump’s April call with Ukraine’s president

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump released the summary transcript of an April congratulatory call with Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

It is the latest salvo in the White House struggle to blunt Democrats’ contention that Trump abused the power of the presidency.

The focus of the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry has been on another call between Trump and Zelenskiy that was made on July 25.

In that call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to do him “a favor” and look into the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The memo recaps the short April call in which Trump congratulates Zelenskiy on his election. There is no mention of Biden or corruption but Trump does note that he once hosted the Miss Universe contest in Ukraine.

Read the White House memo.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 15 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Nov 15 Trump attacks impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Yovanovitch’s full opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings

  4. Read Nov 15 Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

  5. Read Nov 13 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

The Latest