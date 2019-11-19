Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Associated Press

WATCH: Omission of ‘Burisma’ from Trump Ukraine call notes was not ‘significant’ Vindman testified

Politics

A White House aide says that he doesn’t think the omission of the word “Burisma” from the transcript of a July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s new president was significant.

Alexander Vindman testified before House lawmakers on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says he thinks the people who do transcripts may not have caught the word. He said they put in “company” instead. Burisma is a Ukrainian gas company affiliated with the son of Joe Biden.

Vindman is testifying publicly Tuesday before a House committee in the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

He said that he tried to edit the transcript of the call to note the word “Burisma” but it didn’t make it into the rough transcript released publicly. He doesn’t know why.

Vindman said he thought President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may have been prepped for the call because he didn’t think the new leader would know about it otherwise.

Associated Press

