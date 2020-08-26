WATCH: Pelosi calls new CDC guidelines ‘scary and dangerous’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus testing “scary and dangerous.”

“It really is very sad and just reinforces the lack of attention and understanding that we have to have in order to crush this virus,” said Pelosi Wednesday.

“Scientists tell us and they have told us over and over again over the past months that we must be testing more, that we should be testing three million people a day. The administration has resisted that. President said testing is what? Overrated.”

The guidelines posted on the federal agency’s website earlier this week says coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. But on Monday a CDC testing overview page was changed to say that testing is no longer recommended for symptom-less people who were in close contact situations.

There was a caveat, however. Testing may be recommended for those with health problems that make them more likely to suffer severe illness from an infection, or if their doctor or local state officials advise they get tested.

CDC officials referred all questions to the agency’s parent organization, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. That suggests that HHS ordered the change, not CDC, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher.

Pelosi’s comments came during a discussion with Biden for President National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo.

Sen. Chuck Schumer was also the other guest on the discussion, he along with Pelosi condemn appearances during the Republican National Convention which appear in violation of the Hatch Act prohibiting executive branch employees from partisan activity.

“He only cares about himself,” said Schumer.

“The rules are you shouldn’t sit in the White House and be give a speech at a convention. Donald Trump says, I want to do it so they do it. Well, that’s nothing compared to the things they might do if, God forbid, they get a second term. So America, watch out.”

Schumer and Pelosi also spoke about the protests that have turned violent in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.