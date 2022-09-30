WATCH: Pelosi commits to ‘democracy in Ukraine’ but demurs on NATO membership

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reiterated the US Congress’ commitment to “democracy in Ukraine,” when asked about whether she supports Ukraine’s request to join NATO, but added that NATO expansion is a “big project.”

“It’s big project, but it’s a consensus project as well with NATO,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a signing ceremony in Kyiv, releasing video of him putting pen to papers he said were a formal NATO membership request.

Putin has repeatedly made clear that any prospect of Ukraine joining the world’s largest military alliance is one of his red lines and cited it as a justification for his invasion — the biggest land war in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, Pelosi expressed her support for large-scale protests across Iran that have captured the world’s attention. They erupted after the detention and death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was detained by Iran’s morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Women protesters have made a show of taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini. The Iranian government has pushed back, clashing with demonstrators and clamping down on internet access.

When asked by a reporter about whether she plans to stay on as the House Democrats’ leader in the next Congress, Pelosi did not directly respond saying she’s “strictly focused on winning the next election.”