Russians flee to neighboring countries to avoid fighting in Putin’s war against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted mistakes in the mobilization of 300,000 Russians to fight in Ukraine. His announcement last week sparked an exodus of Russians fleeing across the border to avoid being conscripted. Despite a troubled history, Russia’s neighbor Georgia has accepted the largest number of Russians. Nick Schifrin reports.
Amna Nawaz:
Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted — quote — "mistakes" in the mobilization of 300,000 Russians to fight in Ukraine. His announcement last week sparked an exodus of Russians fleeing across the border into Georgia, Finland, Kazakstan, Mongolia, and elsewhere to avoid being conscripted.
Despite a troubled history, Russia's neighbor Georgia has accepted the largest number of Russians.
Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin:
At the Upper Lars border checkpoint in Georgia, entire families are mobilizing themselves to escape Putin's mobilization. Relieved Russians arrive however they can, with their prized possessions, by whatever means necessary, to ride out of Russia, rather than ride into the war in Ukraine.
At one point, so many Russian cars arrived at this checkpoint, the miles-long line could be seen from space. Georgia has now restricted cars. So most of the Russians fleeing war walk with their wheels, at least as many as they can roll across.
Aslan calls his uncle, overjoyed to have escaped, to tell him he finally arrived after a 250-mile journey by bike began after Putin announced mobilization.
Aslan, Fled Russia (through translator):
There's terrible traffic here, a sea of people. It's like a real zombie apocalypse.
He also-called his mother, who had no idea about his planned escape.
Aslan (through translator):
People are moving towards here by foot with baby strollers, dogs, bags, with whatever they can.
Ivan is a nuclear physicist against the war.
Ivan, Fled Russia:
It's quite wrong. It's awful. It's — and I can't comprehend how my fellow Russians can approve it.
Vyacheslav crossed with his girlfriend and friends and camping gear, just in case.
Vyacheslav, Fled Russia (through translator):
Everybody has different attitudes towards the war, but none of them want to take any part in it.
But he claims he didn't flee out of fear.
Vyacheslav (through translator):
There is no panic in Russia, just some young people deciding to leave for a time. I think they are just trying to be careful and to look at things from different angles without taking any risks.
But panic, there is. Videos posted online show Russians responding to mobilization with fear and loathing. One man lit a Molotov cocktail and torched a military recruitment post.
In Siberia, another man shot a recruitment officer point blank. Some are so desperate to avoid mobilization, they asked their friends to purposely break their leg, pain apparently worth bearing to avoid inflicting more pain on Ukraine.
Moscow seems to focus the mobilization in areas dominated by ethnic minorities. In mostly Muslim Dagestan, mothers clashed with security officials, where they chant "No to war" and they plead with officials.
"Why are you so calm?" she says. "Do you know where you are sending them?"
They know their sons would be deployed unprepared. This recruit was on his way to occupied Ukraine with no training.
Person (through translator):
On the 29th, we are being sent to Kherson. So think and decide for yourself what to do with this information going forward. No shooting, no theoretical training, nothing.
But in Russian-occupied Crimea, some cheer mobilization and answer its call. They may not be the best soldiers or the youngest, but Putin is determined to send hundreds of thousands to fill gaps in the front and possibly create new Russian units.
And, today, Putin admitted to mobilization mistakes and said they would be corrected.
Vladimir Putin, Russian President (through translator):
Yes, it is necessary to investigate each case separately. If a mistake has been made, it should be corrected and those drafted unreasonably should return home.
Back at the Russia-Georgia border, 27-year-old Deniz is constantly texting. He's waiting for his wife, who's still stuck on the other side of the border. They were traveling together when they hit a line of cars trying to escape. So he bought this bicycle out of fear that Putin might close the border at any minute.
Deniz, Fled Russia (through translator):
The hardest moment is now, because my wife is still on the other side. And I am extremely worried about her whereabouts.
He joined thousands who rushed the border. He and many of these men claim no opinion the war, but they say they don't want to be the ones fighting it.
Deniz (through translator):
I try to be neutral towards this war and not to stand for Russia or Ukraine. I am just trying to live my life freely with my wife. It was a feeling of relief, a clear feeling of relief. But now everything has been left behind.
Thousands of Russians now walk to an uncertain future, having turned their backs on the war.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Nick Schifrin.
