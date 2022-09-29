Russians flee to neighboring countries to avoid fighting in Putin’s war against Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

At the Upper Lars border checkpoint in Georgia, entire families are mobilizing themselves to escape Putin's mobilization. Relieved Russians arrive however they can, with their prized possessions, by whatever means necessary, to ride out of Russia, rather than ride into the war in Ukraine.

At one point, so many Russian cars arrived at this checkpoint, the miles-long line could be seen from space. Georgia has now restricted cars. So most of the Russians fleeing war walk with their wheels, at least as many as they can roll across.

Aslan calls his uncle, overjoyed to have escaped, to tell him he finally arrived after a 250-mile journey by bike began after Putin announced mobilization.