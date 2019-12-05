Double your gift now
By —

Laurie Kellman, Associated Press

WATCH: Pelosi fires back at reporter who asks if she ‘hates’ Trump

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bristling over a question about whether she “hates” President Donald Trump.

Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday that as a Catholic, she resents the suggestion that she hates anyone. She fired back at the questioner: “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

The reporter asked: “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

“I don’t hate anybody,” Pelosi responded.

Earlier, Pelosi announced that the House will draft articles of impeachment against Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to Ukraine.

