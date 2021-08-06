WATCH: Pelosi praises July jobs report

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is praising July’s encouraging job report, crediting Democrats in the White House and Congress for building back the economy after losses due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s jobs report showed that hiring was stronger than economists expected, with employers adding 943,000 workers to their payrolls. Average wages also jumped 4% in July from a year earlier, more than economists expected.

“Today, we have a big number, 943,000 jobs created is decisive proof that the Biden administration and the Democrats build back better economy is working,” Pelosi said at a press conference Friday.

Pelosi also continued to urge people to get vaccinated saying the most “eloquent voices on the subject” are unvaccinated people who have spoken out from their hospital beds saying they regret not receiving the vaccination.

Pelosi also praised President Joe Biden for extending the moratorium on evictions due to the pandemic after several calls to do so by congressional members led by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush.