WATCH: Pelosi says the devastation in Puerto Rico is ‘heartbreaking’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was “heartbreaking” to see the devastation Hurricane Fiona caused in Puerto Rico.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

U.S. officials including President Joe Biden have pledged to help the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona even as Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces were preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Pelosi also responded to questions about a report that Michigan GOP congressional candidate John Gibbs once praised an organization that wanted to repeal the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.

LIVE MAP: Track the path of Hurricane Fiona

“I think I hear something like that every day around here,” she said.

According to reports by media organizations, the candidate supported the group when he was a student at Stanford University. A spokesperson for Gibbs responded to the reports saying that he believes women should be allowed to vote and work.