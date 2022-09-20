Calls for reform in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona leaves entire island without power

William Brangham:

The storm triggered an island-wide blackout on Sunday and cut off clean water to about two-thirds of the population. By midday Tuesday, most of the island was still without power.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi warned it could be days before the power grid was fully restored. He announced his request to President Biden to declare Puerto Rico a federal disaster area. FEMA's administrator is scheduled to visit the island some time on Tuesday.

The island, still reeling from Hurricane Maria five years ago, received up to 25 inches of rain, with more still coming. For some, Fiona was a chilling reminder that Puerto Rico is still too vulnerable, even five years later.

Adi Martinez Roman is with the University of Puerto Rico's Resiliency Law Center. To her, it was clear the island was not prepared for another storm.

Adi Martinez Roman, University of Puerto Rico: It has been five years since two Category 5 hurricane hit the island. And the recovery process has not been effective, and has not really created the conditions that communities can withstand other disasters.

All of Puerto Rico lost electrical service. And this is a Category 1 hurricane. And we lost — all the island lost electrical services.