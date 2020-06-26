WATCH: Pelosi says White House has “failed miserably” on COVID-19 response

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the recent actions of President Donald Trump have put the country in a “moment” that put her “in a mood” — the President’s refusing to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This administration has failed miserably,” she said.

Pelosi says that his response to the crisis is a matter of life and death for Americans and adding, during a news conference Friday, it’s ‘unfathomable’ that the Trump administration is trying to end the Affordable Care Act amid a pandemic.

We have a pandemic,” the Speaker said. “And the president is saying slow down on the testing… This is not a laughing matter. It’s a matter of life and death.”

“It’s ‘unfathomable’ that the Trump administration is trying to end the Affordable Care Act amid a pandemic, Pelosi said.

The administration’s high court filing at 10:30 p.m. Thursday came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.

As Trump administration challenges the ACA in court, Speaker Pelosi said Democrats plan to roll out their proposal to expand the healthcare law on Monday.

“God willing the courts will do the right thing, but we just don’t know,” Pelosi said. “So we are getting prepared for what comes next.”

The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

More than 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage and protections for people with preexisting health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration. Nothing will happen immediately. The case won’t be heard before the fall.

Pelosi is planning a floor vote early next week on her own bill to expand the ACA, sweetening its health insurance subsidies so more people will be covered.