WATCH: Pelosi speaks on Trump’s tax returns, legislation to halt rail strike

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, now in the hands of a House committee, saying, “we need to see how this works.”

Pelosi praised House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal and she said Congress may need to pass legislation to require presidential candidates to make their tax returns public.

“I think the public has a right to know,” she said. “That’s why we should pass legislation requiring candidates to do that.”

The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

The court, without dissent, cleared the legal obstacle to disclose Trump’s tax returns.

Pelosi also weighed on legislation to avert a freight rail strike, an issue now before the Senate after the House passed a bill on Wednesday.

The House acted quickly after President Joe Biden said the economy would receive a severe shock bill unless legislation was passed a Dec. 9 deadline. The House passed bill would add seven days of paid sick leave per year for rail workers covered under the agreement.

“It’s outrageous that every developed country in the world has paid sick leave except the United States of America,” Pelosi said.

The call for paid sick leave was a major sticking point in the talks along with other quality-of-life concerns. The railroads say the unions have agreed in negotiations over the decades to forgo paid sick time in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits.

The House passed the legislation enacting September’s labor agreement with broad bipartisan support. But a second measure adding seven paid sick days for rail workers passed on a mostly party-line vote, signaling dim prospects for that effort in the evenly divided Senate.

Finally, Pelosi updated reporters on the health of her husband, Paul Pelosi, who was allegedly attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home several weeks ago.The suspect, David DePape, was arrested during the incident.

Pelosi said her husband’s condition is improving.

“He’s coming along, it’s going to take a while,” Pelosi said. “Head injuries … have an impact beyond surgery.”