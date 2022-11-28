Trump dines with white supremacist, renewing questions about GOP’s leadership and values

Laura Barrón-López:

We asked every Republican senator and every member of Republican House leadership today whether they thought the meeting was appropriate and if they condemned it.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said: "Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites."

And Maine Senator Susan Collins told us "NewsHour": "The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes."

The vast majority of them did not respond to us.

For more on what this means for the Republican Party. I'm joined by Mary McCord. She is the director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a former Justice Department official. And Stuart Stevens, he is a former Republican consultant now at The Lincoln Project and a new pro-democracy media platform, Resolute Square.

Thank you both for joining us our today.

Stu, I want to start with you.

As Republican senators were returning to Washington this evening, they were asked by reporters about the dinner, and a number of them said that it was — quote — "inappropriate, that it was wrong, that there's no place for white supremacy in the Republican Party."

Separately, former Vice President Mike Pence said that Trump should apologize for the meeting. What's your assessment of the Republican response so far?