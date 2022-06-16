WATCH: Pence made it to secure location on Jan. 6 ‘barely missing the rioters,’ House committee says

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on June 16 laid out a timeline on how former Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated to a secure location within the U.S. Capitol as rioters were overtaking the building.

The committee laid out evidence that there was not much distance between rioters who had breached the Capitol and the security personnel getting the vice president to a more secure location. This happened minutes after Trump sent out a tweet criticizing Pence for not taking action to overturn the election results that were in the middle of being tallied to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Pence and his staff made it to the secure location as the insurrection was underway, “Barely missing the rioters a few feet away,” the committee laid out. The rioters were heard chanting “hang Mike Pence” will breaching the Capitol.

The hearing was the third of several planned by the Jan. 6 committee that focused on Trump’s efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject Congress’ official count of Electoral College votes on the day of the attack. In the year since its creation, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day. The committee postponed a hearing scheduled for June 15 that was meant to focus on Trump’s efforts to replace Attorney General Bill Barr, who did not support his claims of voter fraud after the election.