Lessons the Jan. 6 committee could glean from the bipartisan 9/11 Commission

Leave your feedback
The House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is one of the highest-profile investigations of its kind since the commission on the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. That bipartisan group worked for almost two years, holding public hearings before releasing its findings. It was chaired by former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean, who joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: