WATCH: Pence speaks at campaign event in Janesville, Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a campaign even in Janesville, Wisconsin as President Donald Trump attended a wildfire briefing in Sacramento, California and a “Latinos for Trump” event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pence canceled plans to attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana following revelations that the event’s hosts had expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign did not provide a reason or say whether the fundraiser might be held at a later time. The change comes after the AP reported Wednesday that hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, had shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.

The baseless conspiracy theory alleges Trump is battling an entrenched bureaucracy and sex trafficking ring run by pedophiles.