Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

WATCH: Pompeo dismisses Amb. Sondland’s testimony on Ukraine

Politics

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has dismissed testimony in the impeachment inquiry that he was kept informed of an effort to pressure the government of Ukraine for investigations.

Pompeo held a press conference while meeting with NATO officials in Brussels on Nov. 20. Watch in the player above.

Pompeo says he did not watch the testimony by U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

But the secretary says he is proud of the administration’s work in Ukraine and fully supports it.

He said the Trump administration had strengthened relations with Ukraine and provided it with lethal military equipment to help defend it from Russian aggression.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Pompeo says he won’t recuse himself from the process of producing State Department documents to the House impeachment committee, which has complained none have been released.

The comments came after Sondland testified before the committee that Pompeo was aware of the push to open investigations that Trump wanted into a Ukraine gas company, Burisma, and the 2016 elections.

