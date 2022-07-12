WATCH: Raskin says ‘complete lack of evidence’ didn’t stop Trump and his allies from continuing false voter fraud claims

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege was delving Tuesday into what it calls the final phase of Trump’s multi-pronged effort to halt Joe Biden’s victory.

The committee played taped testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone saying they saw no evidence of fraud or corruption in the 2020 election and that Trump’s executive order calling for the seizing of voting machines was a “terrible idea.”

In a video interview played by the panel, Barr says he told President Donald Trump the accusations were “crazy stuff” and it was “doing a grave disservice to the country.”

The hearing also featured new video testimony from Cipollone recalling the explosive late-night meeting at the White House when Trump’s outside legal team brought a draft executive order to seize states’ voting machines — a “terrible idea,” he said.

“That’s not how we do things in the United States,” Cipollone testified.