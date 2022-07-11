What to expect with upcoming Jan. 6 hearings and legislative actions

Lisa Desjardins:

Right. These are the good questions we are all asking.

Tomorrow's hearing is the seventh hearing of the January 6 Select Committee. And we did at one point expect this week to be the final week for a while. However, that's changing even as we speak. I'm going to come back to that.

First, let's talk about tomorrow, what we're going to be hearing from the committee. The focus so far has been on Trump and what he's done, his direct actions. Tomorrow, Judy, we're going to hear more about white nationalist groups and their ties to those around former President Trump when he was in the White House, in particular, a meeting in December that preceded former President Trump tweeting out that invitation to come to the rally on January 6.

We're going to hear probably about advisers like Roger Stone and their ties that the committee will try to make to a white nationalist group like the Proud Boys, who we know were at the Capitol and have now been arrested for their role in the riot there.

One other thing. We're waiting to see what happens with Pat Cipollone, the former attorney, the counsel for President Trump when he was in the White House. He testified behind closed doors for eight hours on Friday. Now, my reporting is that he does not want to participate in a public hearing. We do not expect to see him this week. We may hear some of his hearing tomorrow.

But I think the committee is going to wait to have more of that hearing further ahead. And that's why we're probably — we're going to have more hearings next week. There will only be one hearing this week, tomorrow. The committee says it's getting more information. And some of my sources say that is what — why the committee is going to have another hearing next week. But we don't know exactly when these hearings will end.