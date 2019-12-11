Double your gift now
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH: Rep. Collins calls out ‘sham impeachment’ during day 1 of House Judiciary markup of the impeachment articles

Politics

As the House Judiciary Committee considered the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member on the committee, criticized the impeachment process, saying it is based on “lies.”

One of the lies, he said, is “that the sham impeachment is OK because the threat is so real.”

Democrats have argued Trump’s actions with regard to Ukraine threaten the security of U.S. elections. The articles of impeachment, which include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, alleged Trump used his authority to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Collins accused Democrats of being on “a three-year vendetta” to impeach Trump for fear they will not be able to beat him in the 2020 presidential election.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote Thursday on whether to send the articles of impeachment to the full House.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

