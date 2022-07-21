What to expect on Day 8 of Jan. 6 committee hearings

Lisa Desjardins:

Yes, I think, when you talk to the committee, they believe the viewership is strong, stronger than even they expected.

But how many people are watching, who is watching, we asked that question. So if we ask people if they're paying at least some or a lot of attention to the January 6 hearings, you look at the breakdown by party, no surprise, 80 percent of people who identify as Democrats say, yes, they are watching, independents, more than half, Republicans, the smallest number, but still 44 percent of Republicans.

And we know, in general, there's a partisan split on whether they blame President Trump, whether they think he should be charged. But 44 percent of Republicans, nonetheless, are still watching these hearings. And we also ask them, so what do people think happened on January 6? What are their views right now after these hearings have been going forward?

First, we asked, is it — who thinks it's an insurrection? About 50 percent of people now said they do believe it was an insurrection. That's about where it was just last year, before these hearings started. But look what has changed a little bit.

Those who said protected political speech is what happened on January 6, that number has gone down. Fewer people believe that. And more people believe that it was unfortunate, but in the past.

What I take from that, Judy, is that more people are less willing to defend what happened on January 6, and more people just want it to go away.

One quick number also, though, is this an issue in November? We asked that. Is January 6, what's happening here, a top issue for you? There, you see, for most Americans, it's not. Democrats say the most. What's at the top of the issue list, I don't think our viewers will be surprised that at the top of the issue list for everyone is inflation. Democrats, also, top of their list, abortion, but the January 6 hearings not getting more than 17 percent. And that's just among Democrats.