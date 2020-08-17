WATCH: South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks at the Democratic National Convention

Looking to underscore what promises to be a key theme in the 2020 Democratic National Convention, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn said Monday that former vice president Joe Biden is “as good a man as he is a leader.”

Clyburn, the highest ranking Black member of Congress, said his South Carolina community is “still healing” from the wounds of segregation and racism. He said the nation needs a president “who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job.”

Clyburn also said the country needs a president “who understands both profound loss and what it takes to bounce back.”

The message came as Democrats launched the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era.