What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks at the Democratic National Convention

Politics

Looking to underscore what promises to be a key theme in the 2020 Democratic National Convention, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn said Monday that former vice president Joe Biden is “as good a man as he is a leader.”

Watch Clyburn’s remarks in the player above.

Clyburn, the highest ranking Black member of Congress, said his South Carolina community is “still healing” from the wounds of segregation and racism. He said the nation needs a president “who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job.”

Clyburn also said the country needs a president “who understands both profound loss and what it takes to bounce back.”

The message came as Democrats launched the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 17 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s DNC, Trump vs. USPS

  2. Watch Aug 17 Democrats kick off unprecedented virtual convention

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Democratic National Convention plays a message from woman who lost dad to virus

  4. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  5. Watch Aug 17 Buttigieg: Trump ‘doesn’t care about any of us,’ but Biden does

The Latest