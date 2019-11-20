WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan pushes back on Sondland’s ‘quid pro quo’ assertion

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is disputing a claim by Ambassador Gordan Sondland that he added “two plus two” to conclude that the Trump administration was holding up a planned White House meeting with Ukraine’s new president for a political investigation of Democrats.

Jordan spoke during a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Sondland testified Wednesday that there was a “quid pro quo” with regard to the White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

But Jordan, one of President Donald Trump’s top defenders, said the meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s president eventually happened, the military was delivered, and no investigation was announced.

Jordan told Sondland, “It’s not two plus two. It’s 0 for three.’’

