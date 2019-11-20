Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan pushes back on Sondland’s ‘quid pro quo’ assertion

Politics

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan is disputing a claim by Ambassador Gordan Sondland that he added “two plus two” to conclude that the Trump administration was holding up a planned White House meeting with Ukraine’s new president for a political investigation of Democrats.

Jordan spoke during a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Sondland testified Wednesday that there was a “quid pro quo” with regard to the White House meeting and nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

But Jordan, one of President Donald Trump’s top defenders, said the meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s president eventually happened, the military was delivered, and no investigation was announced.

Jordan told Sondland, “It’s not two plus two. It’s 0 for three.’’

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 20 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 4

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 20 WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan pushes back on Sondland’s ‘quid pro quo’ assertion

  4. Read Nov 20 Why you shouldn’t say ‘OK boomer’ at work

  5. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

The Latest