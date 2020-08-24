What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

10:45am ET

RNC Roll Call Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

8:30pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 1 Live

9pm ET

PBS NewsHour RNC Coverage Live

Featured speaker: Sen. Tim Scott

Donald Trump Jr.

Nikki Haley

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan recounts Trump call with grieving family

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is describing an empathetic moment he shared with President Donald Trump, part of an effort that aides said is aimed at presenting a side of the president many Americans don’t see.

At the Republican National Convention on Monday, Jordan recounted a phone conversation with Trump as the congressman was en route to visit his grieving family after Jordan’s nephew died in a car accident.

Jordan says he asked Trump if he’d like to say hello to the boy’s father.

Jordan adds: “For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting. That’s the president I know.

Jordan’s story comes a week after nightly vignettes of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s connection with people who have lost spouses, children and jobs, part of an empathetic narrative the party built to contrast with Trump.

