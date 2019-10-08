WATCH: Republicans defend State Department barring U.S. envoy from testifying

Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, defended the Trump administration’s decision Tuesday to bar the U.S. ambassador to the EU from testifying before House lawmakers.

Text messages that were released last week revealed that Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, discussed a potential deal between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president to investigate a company linked to the son of Trump’s 2020 political rival Joe Biden.

Sondland failed to appear on Capitol Hill after the State Department ordered him not to testify.

Republicans accused Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of “cherry picking” from the text messages and not being transparent during an inquiry into a whistleblower complaint.

“We fully understand why the administration made the decision they did,” Jordan said.

