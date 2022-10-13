WATCH: Rep. Lofgren says Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ was a ‘premeditated plan’ not based on election results

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D- Calif., spoke on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.

Lofgren spoke about the preamble leading up to the 2020 election night, showing testimony from some of former President Donald Trump’s advisers who had prepared for mail-in and absentee votes in several states to continue to be counted past Election Day. Trump, however, declared victory and wanted to stop the ongoing count of votes, going against advisers’ recommendations and disenfranchising millions of voters, Lofgren said.

“It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was,” Lofgren said. “He made a plan to stay in office before Election Day. The vice president’s staff was concerned with what Donald Trump might do on election night. They took steps to ensure that Mr. Pence would not echo a false victory.”

Lofgren also clarified the connection between Roger Stone and the Jan. 6 attack.

Lofgren drew back to election night in 2020, and the moment Donald Trump claimed he won the election before results were final. Lofgren said that was a premeditated plan, and part of an alleged scheme to derail the election process that appears to include Stone’s participation.

She added that not all is yet known on Stone’s full involvement, but Lofgren presented video footage of Stone referencing the election, and in one clip he is heard saying “f– the voting, let’s get right to the violence.” In a post on the social media website Parler, Stone alluded to a plan that ensured “Donald Trump continues as our president.”