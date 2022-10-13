WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump knew ‘his election fraud claims were false’

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave opening remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.

Cheney said that this hearing would focus on Trump’s “state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how he spurred others to do his bidding,” and stated that evidence shows Trump was at the center of the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol. In her remarks, she warned another Jan. 6 could happen “if we do not take necessary action to prevent it.”

“President Trump knew, from unassailable sources, that his election fraud claims were false,” Cheney said. “He admitted he had lost the election, he took actions consistent with that belief … There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped, or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”

Citing more than 20 hours of evidence presented during the hearings held last spring and summer, Cheney said the committee will review new evidence and “synthesize” previous evidence.

The committee returned to its public-facing work after nearly three months, having rescheduled the current hearing two weeks ago in light of Hurricane Ian.