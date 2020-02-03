What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Rep. Manchin calls for a censure vote in Trump impeachment trial

Politics

After closing arguments had drawn to a close in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called for a censure vote against the president.

The “question is not whether the president’s conduct warrants his removal from office but whether our nation is better served by his removal by the Senate now with impeachment or by the decision that voters will make in November,” Manchin said.

The senator spoke on Monday, as lawmakers were given 10 minutes each to explain their thinking and how they will vote on impeachment. Manchin used his time to argue that “a bipartisan majority would vote to censure.”

Manchin said he is still undecided about how he will vote, but said that voting to remove a president from office is a “grave step to take.” He also noted that there are not enough votes in the Republican-led Senate to remove the president.

The Senate trial followed the House of Representatives’ impeachment of the president in December on two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

