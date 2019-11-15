Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Yovanovitch says Sondland told her to ‘praise the president’

Politics

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says a political ally of President Donald Trump suggested she “send out a tweet, praise the president” when it became clear she was abruptly losing her job.

Yovanovitch answered questions on Nov. 15 as part of the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Marie Yovanovitch described her exchange with Gordon Sondland at the House impeachment hearing Friday. She says she rejected the advice.

Sondland was a Trump campaign contributor who’d become a State Department envoy to the European Union but wielded influence over U.S. policy in Ukraine.

Yovanovitch said Sondland’s advice was to “go big or go home,” which he explained meant lauding Trump.

READ MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

She says she didn’t do it because, “It felt partisan, it felt political” and inappropriate for an ambassador.

Yovanovitch was removed even though State Department officials told her there’d been no complaints about her job performance.

The Latest