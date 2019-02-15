What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH: Reporter challenges Trump on his immigration facts

Politics

During President Donald Trump’s remarks on a new national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, a reporter pushed back against the president’s characterization of immigration and crime, asking: “What do you base your facts on?”

The reporter pointed to statistics that show that illegal immigration is down and that drugs come through official ports of entry, not outside them, as Trump often claims.

“I use many stats,” Trump said, after telling the reporter to repeatedly sit down.

More fact checks:

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Reporter challenges Trump on his immigration facts

  3. Watch Feb 14 Why Trump’s national emergency plan could present a ‘major constitutional test’

  4. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Trump declares national emergency to build border wall

  5. Read Jan 08 Trump says there’s a ‘crisis’ at the border. Here’s what the data says

Why Trump’s national emergency plan could present a ‘major constitutional test’

Politics Feb 14

The Latest