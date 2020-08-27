WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s full speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention

Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27, 2020.

Giuliani spoke of rising crime in American urban areas, claiming that in New York City, “murders, shootings and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past.” New York has seen a significant increase in the rate of violent crime in the last year, but the sheer number of homicides remains far lower than during Giuliani’s tenure as mayor.

In light of the national protests for racial justice, ignited by the death of George Floyd, Giuliani claimed that the left-wing of the Democratic Party is “just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies.”

Democrats in Congress have instead proposed legislation aimed at fighting racial bias in policing and tracking misconduct in the force. He alleged that Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa “hijacked the protests into vicious, brutal riots.”

But an Associated Press analysis of court records and social media accounts found there was no evidence to that claim. Giuliani also sought to connect the murders of three children — LeGend Taliferro, Brandon Hendricks and Davell Gardner, Jr. — to the protests, but police have not made any connection to the unrest.