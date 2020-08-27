What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Republican National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 4 Replay

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s full speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention

Politics

Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27, 2020.

Watch Giuliani’s remarks in the player above.

Giuliani spoke of rising crime in American urban areas, claiming that in New York City, “murders, shootings and violent crime are increasing at percentages unheard of in the past.” New York has seen a significant increase in the rate of violent crime in the last year, but the sheer number of homicides remains far lower than during Giuliani’s tenure as mayor.

In light of the national protests for racial justice, ignited by the death of George Floyd, Giuliani claimed that the left-wing of the Democratic Party is “just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies.”

Democrats in Congress have instead proposed legislation aimed at fighting racial bias in policing and tracking misconduct in the force. He alleged that Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa “hijacked the protests into vicious, brutal riots.”

But an Associated Press analysis of court records and social media accounts found there was no evidence to that claim. Giuliani also sought to connect the murders of three children — LeGend Taliferro, Brandon Hendricks and Davell Gardner, Jr. — to the protests, but police have not made any connection to the unrest.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 27 WATCH LIVE: Trump, in convention speech, to decry Biden, radical forces

  2. Read Aug 26 WATCH: At RNC, nun lauds Trump for being anti-abortion

  3. Watch Aug 27 Trump’s path to the presidency — and the remaking of the Republican Party

  4. Read Aug 27 Watchdog groups say convention appearances broke Hatch Act

  5. Read Aug 27 WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s full speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention

The Latest