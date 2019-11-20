Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

WATCH: Schiff calls Sondland testimony ‘seminal moment’

Politics

Ambassador Gordon Sondland has finished with almost six hours of testimony in a hearing that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is calling “a seminal moment in our investigation.”

Schiff spoke during a hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Sondland, President Donald Trump’s European Union ambassador, told lawmakers that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy at Trump’s direction and that “everyone was in the loop” as Giuliani and Trump pressured Ukraine for investigations.

Schiff said Sondand’s testimony was “deeply significant and troubling.”

Republicans pushed back. California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House intelligence panel, said there was “zero evidence” from Sondland’s testimony.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

