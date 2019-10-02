WATCH: Democrats warn White House against attempting to block impeachment inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump’s tweets about a whistleblower amount to a “blatant effort to intimidate witnesses” and an “incitement to violence.”
Trump says he’s trying to unmask the whistleblower whose complaint about his efforts to pressure Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry. The president has falsely raised the prospect that officials involved are guilty of treason.
Schiff, speaking at a news conference, said any effort by Trump’s administration to block the investigation would be considered more evidence of obstruction and perhaps generate more articles of impeachment.
WATCH: "We are concerned that the White House will attempt to stonewall our investigation," @RepAdamSchiff says in response to @LisaDNews's question. "Any action like that … will be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice."
More: https://t.co/DH6ZM4QQlb pic.twitter.com/3BGhnQxqCW
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 2, 2019
