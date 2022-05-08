WATCH: Schumer holds news briefing to discuss plan to codify Roe into law

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated during a news briefing Sunday that he planned to hold a vote this week in the Senate on a bill that would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, stating the vote would force lawmakers to “show which side they are on.”

“‘We are fighting the fight to preserve women’s rights,” Schumer said.

But the vote is likely to fail with Republicans united in opposition and a handful of Democrat also resistant to backing the bill.

The announcement comes after a bombshell U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked last week, showing the majority of justices appear poised to overturn the landmark abortion law. The revelation was first published by Politico.

Schumer held the briefing alongside members of the New York State Legislature and the New York City Council, who highlighted their own efforts to bolster abortion rights.