Exploring the complicated history of abortion in the United States

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Layla Quran
By —

Layla Quran

Sam Weber
By —

Sam Weber

Audio

In the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito writes that the nation has had an “unbroken tradition” of criminalizing abortion. But as John Yang reports, the history is much more complicated.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
Layla Quran
By —

Layla Quran

Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.

Sam Weber
By —

Sam Weber

Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.

@samkweber

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: