WATCH: Schumer slams GOP over virus aid package stall

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed his Republican counterpart Sen. Mitch McConnell, along with President Donald Trump over the new virus aid package that is stalled in the GOP-led Senate.

McConnell has said there’s no urgency to act on the latest $3 trillion bill from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He has declared the package a “seasonal catalogue” of liberal programs.

“The Republican pause is a riverboat gamble, where American workers will in all likelihood pay the cost of Republican inaction with their homes, their families, their livelihoods,” Schumer said.

Pelosi’s package includes $900 billion to states and cities to shore up their budgets during the crisis and prevent mass layoffs of state and local government workers. Regional tax revenues have plummeted during the shutdown. There’s also money for more virus testing, a fresh round of $1,200 rebate checks for cash-strapped Americans and other aid.