What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

WATCH: Whistleblower Rick Bright says country missed ‘critical steps’ to prepare for pandemic
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Schumer slams GOP over virus aid package stall

Politics

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed his Republican counterpart Sen. Mitch McConnell, along with President Donald Trump over the new virus aid package that is stalled in the GOP-led Senate.

Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above.

McConnell has said there’s no urgency to act on the latest $3 trillion bill from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He has declared the package a “seasonal catalogue” of liberal programs.

“The Republican pause is a riverboat gamble, where American workers will in all likelihood pay the cost of Republican inaction with their homes, their families, their livelihoods,” Schumer said.

Pelosi’s package includes $900 billion to states and cities to shore up their budgets during the crisis and prevent mass layoffs of state and local government workers. Regional tax revenues have plummeted during the shutdown. There’s also money for more virus testing, a fresh round of $1,200 rebate checks for cash-strapped Americans and other aid.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 19 Aides scramble to defend Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine

  2. Read May 15 What 74 former Biden staffers think about Tara Reade’s allegations

  3. Read May 19 5 questions about asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, answered

  4. Watch May 18 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump attacking Obama, and Obama speaking out

  5. Watch May 18 As restrictions are lifted, how to apply lessons from health care workers to daily life

As states reopen, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Health May 18

The Latest