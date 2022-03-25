How Poland has become ‘the frontline of the NATO alliance’

Nick Schifrin:

Poland has long considered itself a front-line state against Russia. And since Russia launched its war in Ukraine, no country has become more important to Western efforts to repel Russia's invasion and to help millions of Ukrainian refugees.

To talk about Poland's role, I'm joined by Stephen Mull, the former U.S. ambassador to Poland from 2012 to 2015, during Russia's first invasion of Ukraine. He is now the vice provost for global affairs at the University of Virginia.

Stephen Mull, welcome to the "NewsHour."

How important has Poland become in the U.S. and NATO's efforts to respond to Russia's invasion?

Stephen Mull, Former U.S. Ambassador to Poland: Well, good evening, Nick. It's good to be with you.

Poland, of course, has always been the most strategically important country on NATO's eastern flank since it joined in 1999. But during the current invasion of Ukraine it has become central to the whole crisis, first of all because of the long border it shares with Ukraine.

It has a very uncomfortable front-row seat for the invasion going on. And it makes our Polish allies very nervous. They share a 330-mile border with Poland. And not only that, but that Polish border is the principal conduit for the increasing numbers of weapons that the United States is sending to the Ukrainian armed forces.

And, going the other way, it's the main conduit for more than two million refugees that have fled the fighting in Ukraine. So, as the conflict moves closer to the west of Ukraine, which it seems likely to do, it's going to be increasingly in a critical spot that we need to pay close attention to.