WATCH: Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts Malawian president

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera to the State Department for bilateral talks on Friday.

Blinken called Malawi “a remarkable democratic success story,” and applauded its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken also applauded Chakwera for pursuing “important reforms.”

Malawi is located in southern Africa.

Just days ago, Malawi was hit by a deadly cyclone that also affected neighboring Mozambique.

The State Department says the U.S. partners with Malawi to advance accountable, democratic governance, foster private sector-driven economic growth, and advance health, education, agriculture, energy, and environmental stewardship in Malawi.