Russia’s push to capture major cities stalls, but civilian costs grow amid shelling

Judy Woodruff:

Some survivors began to emerge from the rubble of a theater that Russians destroyed yesterday in the besieged city of Mariupol. They had sought shelter there from relentless Russian attacks.

Ukrainian resistance continues. And more than three million Ukrainians have now fled their country. Many more have left their homes, but are still within Ukraine trying to find safety.

Amid the ongoing carnage, the family of an American citizen who was killed by Russian fire yesterday north of Kyiv. Jim Hill, a Minnesota native, had gone with his partner to a hospital where she'd been receiving medical treatment. He was a second American killed in the war.

We begin our coverage again tonight with Jane Ferguson reporting from Kyiv.