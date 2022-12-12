WATCH: Secretary of State Antony Blinken signs agreement to boost refugee hiring

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an agreement with a non-profit organization called Tent Partnership for Refugees to boost employment opportunities and economic integration for refugees and forcibly displaced people around the world.

The organization, nicknamed Tent, was founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ukukaya in 2016 and now consists of several hundred multinational corporations, including AT&T, American Express, Cisco and many others.Tent is committed to supporting refugees through hiring, training and mentorship.

“We know that we can best and most effectively help refugees when we work alongside partners,” Blinken said at Monday’s signing ceremony.

“The most important moment for a refugee is the moment they get a job, and that’s the moment they stop being a refugee,” said Ukukaya.

Blinken said that during the next few years, the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration will work with Tent and its membership to hire refugees overseas by sharing expertise and engaging with other governments and international organizations to help “reduce barriers to employment” for refugees, along with “strengthening a global coalition” to assist them.