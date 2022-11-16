Give to PBS NewsHour now
Human traffickers exploit desperation of Ukrainian refugees and their children

Rosie Birchard

More than four million people who fled Russia’s war in Ukraine have sought refuge in the European Union. Most Ukrainians receive a warm welcome and are offered access to temporary residence permits so they can work and receive social benefits. But the trying circumstances also created opportunities for sexual and labor exploitation. Special correspondent Rosie Birchard reports from Poland.

