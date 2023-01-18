WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken gives remarks at the 91st U.S. Conference of Mayors

Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged mayors from around the country Wednesday to reach out and work with his department, saying “we can help,”

Watch the full event in the player above.

WATCH: Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly speak on trade bill deadlock

“The State Department launched a new subnational diplomacy unit,” said Blinken at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“We’re here to accelerate that engagement, to support it, including by connecting you with our partners beyond our borders, like fellow mayors as well as national governments, businesses, multilateral organizations,” he said.

Blinken is the first secretary of state to speak at the conference.

“Public health, climate supply chains, the future of technology, economic security: These are the issues that our diplomats, your diplomats are working on day in and day out,” said Blinken.

“The line between foreign and domestic policy is more blurred than it’s ever been. And just as what we’re doing abroad has a major impact at home, what we’re doing at home matters profoundly to our success around the world.”

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its elected mayor.