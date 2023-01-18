WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Wednesday as more details emerge about documents found in President Joe Biden’s former offices and home.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of the classified documents and official records, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation.

WATCH: McCarthy says Congress must probe classified Biden documents

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, told reporters that the White House was releasing information as it deemed it “appropriate.” Responding to criticism of the piecemeal disclosures, Sams said the White House was trying to be mindful of the “risk” in sharing information “that’s not complete.”

“We’re endeavoring to be as transparent and informative to you all in the media, to the public as we can consistent with respecting the integrity of an ongoing Justice Department investigation,” he said.

The discovery of the documents in Biden’s possession complicates a federal probe into former President Donald Trump, who the Justice Department says took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government.

While the two cases are different — Biden for example, willingly turned over the documents once found — it still has become a political headache for a president who promised a clean break from the operations of the Trump administration.