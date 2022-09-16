WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029.

The State Department says “it is one of the most significant bilateral instruments of its kind, the MOU represents a major commitment to Jordan’s stability and the durability of the strategic partnership.”

At a news conference following the signing, Blinken addressed the recent unearthing of bodies by Ukrainian authorities from a mass burial site in an area recently recaptured from Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials say some bore hallmarks of torture.

“Whenever we see the Russian tide recede from the parts of Ukraine that it’s occupied, we see what’s left in its wake. And this latest discovery of apparently 440 mass graves in Izium is a reminder of that,” Blinken said.

He added: “We’re all working to build the evidence and document the atrocities that have been committed. And in many instances, these will amount to war crimes, which I think is the appropriate frame through which to look at this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited the site as an example of “what the Russian occupation has led to.”

Meanwhile, Blinken addressed Putin’s recent actions to assuage India’s concern about the conflict in Ukraine, telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow wants to see a quick end to the fighting and alleging that Ukrainian officials won’t negotiate.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says it’s Russia that allegedly doesn’t want to negotiate in earnest. He also has insisted on the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine as a precondition for talks.

Putin’s remarks during the talks with Modi echoed comments the Russian leader made during Thursday’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping when Putin thanked him for his government’s “balanced position” on the Ukraine war, while adding that he was ready to discuss China’s unspecified “concerns” about Ukraine.

Blinken also commented on the United States’ efforts to gain the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia.

President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with their families.

The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans’ release.

The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

At the news conference Safadi stressed Jordan’s continued commitment to peace in the Middle East, and called on Israel to halt “unilateral measures that are undermining the viability of the two state solution.”