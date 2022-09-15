People in liberated Ukrainian town recount harrowing stories of Russian occupation

Nick Schifrin:

The battle for Borshchova ended in Russian defeat, but not without a fight. Ukrainian troops, motivated to re-seize their own land, battled hard for a week, first with artillery, then from multiple sides, to capture a town with a population of only 400.

The Russians had spent six months digging in. They left behind food and an armored personnel carrier Ukrainian soldiers have claimed as their own. One wears a U.S. Navy had taken from a Russian tank.

Andriy is a junior lieutenant. This was his first major battle.