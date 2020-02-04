WATCH: Sen. Collins says she will vote to acquit Trump

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on Tuesday that she will vote to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment.

On the first charge of abuse of power, Collins said the House managers did not sufficiently show how Trump’s conduct, “however, flawed, warrants the extreme step of immediate removal from office.”

For the obstruction of Congress charge, Collins said the House “chose to skip the basic steps of judicial adjudication and instead led straight to impeachment as the first resort.”

Senators weighed in for a second day on how they will vote when it comes to removing President Donald Trump from office.

The speeches come one day before the Senate decides whether to convict or acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the Senate voted last week to bar new witness testimony and subpoenas for documents, Trump’s acquittal has seemed all but assured.