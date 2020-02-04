WATCH: Trump impeachment trial— Feb. 4

Senators weighed in on Feb. 4 for the second day on how they will vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The speeches come one day before the Senate will decide whether to convict or acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. After the Senate voted last week to bar new witness testimony and subpoenas for documents, Trump’s acquittal has seemed all but assured. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December.

Senator’s speeches related to the impeachment trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.